Prophet Isa El-Buba, Family Involved In Car Accident (PHOTOS)

The family of the General Overseer of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, Jos, Plateau State, Prophet Isa El-Buba were involved in a car accident but all came out of the vehicle alive.

El-buba, who is one of the leading pastoral voices from northern Nigeria, disclosed this via his Facebook page on Thursday.

He floated pictures of the vehicle and videos of himself and his family members thanking God for their safety.

It is not immediately clear what caused the accident and where the development occurred, but the cleric stated his family are safe.

He wrote, “The devil came too late, I and my family are shielded and protected by the hands of God.

“Thank God for another awesome miracle. My wife, my children and grandchildren are all safe, healthy and strong to the glory of the Lord.

“I’m using this as a point of contact to decree and declare that any devil hanging around your life waiting for your premature death that they have come too late in the mighty name of Jesus.”

As seen in the video, his family members including children were in tears while thanking God for their safety.

The cleric was one of the leading figures in the north who campaigned for the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He also backed the Christian Association of Nigeria’s position against same faith presidential candidate and running mate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).