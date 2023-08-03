Protest: NUPRC Counters Workers’ Union, Says Fraud Allegation Against Komolafe Baseless, Mischievous

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… Challenges Aggrieved Workers To Provide Invoices, Bank Accounts Allegedly Used By Komolafe To Perpetrate Fraud

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission on Thursday, faulted the claims made by the Workers Union of the Commission as regards illegal recruitment, poor employees welfare, and fraud among others.

The rebuttal by the Commission is coming following a protest by the workers which grounded activities at the headquarters of the NUPRC in Abuja.

They had picketed and barricaded the Commission to demand the immediate sacking of the Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe over alleged fraud and abuse of office.

The protesting members of staff had dressed in black and red attire, in their hundreds to besiege and place a casket bearing ‘RIP Fraud’ at the main entrance to the NUPRC complex in Abuja.

But reacting to the protest, the NUPRC in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday described the allegations as a falsehood designed to seek public attention and disparage the integrity of the Commission’s Chief Executive.

The Commission described the allegations as malicious, completely false, libellous and entirely unsubstantiated.

On the Workers Union’s claim about the recruitment of over 140 individuals without proper procedures which is in violation of public service rules, the NUPRC stated that by the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, the powers of appointment, promotion and remuneration are vested in the board of the Commission.

It stated further that statutorily, the Federal Character Commission regulates compliance with statutory procedure with regards to recruitment into public establishments, noting that the recruitment alleged was done in compliance with all procedures and compliance certificate issued.

On the Workers’ Union claims of poor welfare under the two years stewardship of Komolafe, the NUPRC said in the statement that, “These allegations are baseless and mischievous as staff were granted all entitlement and adequately paid in line with the terms and conditions of service which has been greatly enhanced over the period in line with harmonization with sister agencies and collective bargaining agreements.

“The issue raised during the industrial action relates to sundry claims including travel expenses which are paid from time to time in line with availability of funds.”

On allegations that the sum of N10bn was misappropriated with N4bn donated to political parties under Komolafe, the Commission described the allegations as malicious, completely false, libellous and entirely unsubstantiated.

It added, “The purveyor of the falsehood are challenged to publish details of the account of the Commission from where the donations originated from and the accounts of the political parties involved where the N4billion and N6billion was deposited.

“Equally, the financial source documents (invoices) utilized to make the donations ought to be published.”

On the issue of using inflated contracts to legal firms to siphon over N1bn from the Commission’s coffers, the statement from the NUPRC stated that considering the fact that the nature of legal disputes against the Commission are mostly connected with strategic national assets/interests in the upstream oil and gas industry involving very high stakes and potential impact on Federation revenue, the Governing Board of the Commission approved a sustainable template for the engagement and payment of external solicitors engaged by the Commission.

“Besides, the legal fees paid by the commission complies with the limit set by the Attorney-General of the Federation who has the constitutional powers to issue such fiat.

“The framework has ensured that the very best lawyers are engaged by the Commission and the legal fees expended are a reflection of the complexity and high financial exposure of the cases involved,” the statement added.

On claims that the sum of N900m was “wasted on dubious sensitisation workshops,” the NUPRC replied in the statement that based on the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 being a new law, the need for adequate sensitization of key provisions of the act was necessary to ensure effective implementation.

It added, “Specifically, justification for sensitization on the provisions of Host Communities Development Trust across the Niger Delta region is apparent due to the high level of crude oil theft and vandalization of petroleum infrastructure with its devastating impact on Federation revenue.

“The sensitization workshops were approved by appropriate authority in line with due process and duly executed by the Health, Safety, Environment and Community (HSEC) department in line with scope of duties and responsibilities.

“It is important to note that 13 slots of sensitization campaigns were earmarked in 13 strategic locations within the oil producing zone and the campaigns are still ongoing.

“All documentary evidence including publications and video footage of the campaigns can be sought and obtained from the Executive Commissioner HSEC.”

On claims by the workers that N500m was spent on office renovations and furniture, the Commission responded in the statement that the appointment of executive commissioners and recruitment of 140 staff necessitated reorganization and renovation of the Commission’s offices.

Furthermore, it said new office furniture had to be procured to accommodate additional personnel and replace damaged existing furniture.

Responding to the claims that N1. 5bn was spent on luxury transportation including private jet travel and first class tickets in violation of presidential directives, the Commission said the allegation is equally baseless and lacks any iota of truth.

“In fact there was no time that the Commission chartered private jet for the Commission Chief Executive (CCE). The purveyors are challenged to publish the account details and invoices supporting the transactions in their nefarious claims.

“The term and conditions of service as approved by the Governing Board in accordance with the provisions of the PIA clearly stipulates the classes of tickets for the purpose of international travel for all categories of staff including the Commission Chief Executive, ” it concluded.