NIGER COUP: ECOWAS Military Chiefs Vow To Restore Democracy

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has said it will restore constitutional order in Niger Republic after a military junta overturned the democratically elected government.

The Nigerian Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa while addressing some West African Military chiefs in a meeting on Wednesday reiterated ECOWAS’s resolution against any form of illegal takeover of power.

The meeting, held at the Defence Headquarters Abuja, commenced on Wednesday and is scheduled to last until Friday to find ways to resolve the political instability in Niger Republic and its security threat to the continent.

Musa who is also the incumbent President of the ECOWAS CCDS, emphasised the need for the committee to deliberate on the issue in accordance with the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

“It is this principle that compels us to convene today and address the current situation in Niger. The political instability in Niger is a source of grave concern for us all.

“It threatens our shared vision of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa, a vision that is impossible to achieve amidst political upheavals and disruptions to constitutional order,” Musa said.

The CDS admitted to the complexity of the situation, its potential hurdles, and complication, but noted the committee is prepared to confront all.

“However, we cannot afford to be hamstrung by these challenges. Instead, we must confront them head-on, drawing upon our shared experiences, wisdom, and the strength of our collective resolve.

“Our decisions will send a strong message about our commitment to democracy, our intolerance for unconstitutional changes of government, and our dedication to regional stability,” he added.

Despite this charge, the CDS maintained that the committee’s resolve would be guided by the interest and wellbeing of Nigeriens.

“Let us, therefore, shoulder this responsibility with determination and resolve, and let our deliberations and decisions reflect the ideals that ECOWAS was founded upon.

“I am certain that our collective wisdom and commitment will guide us towards the right path.

“Our meeting today is not just about the restoration of democracy in one country, but about the preservation of the principles we all hold dear across the region.

“We are tasked today with a mission that requires us to rise above our individual interests and think as one community.

“We must remember, we are not just Chiefs of Defense Staff, we are custodians of peace and stability in our region.

“As we deliberate, let us keep in mind that our decisions will echo beyond conference rooms, shaping the lives of millions of people and the future of our region,” he said.

The “extraordinary meeting” convened by ECOWAS is expected to deliberate on kinetic approaches towards restoring the constitutional order in Niger, in the event of the failure of diplomatic options.

The 15-member states of ECOWAS, chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, issued an ultimatum to the Niger military junta demanding the reinstatement of the ousted democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum or risk military action.

The coupist rather toppled the government and threatened grave consequences against any form of opposition from ECOWAS. The junta, however, sought Russia’s help in the face of military threats.

On the other hand, the Russian government on Wednesday, said it opposed any military intervention from ECOWAS that would “jeopardise the spirit of Pan-Africanism”

The Russian Federation threatened to withdraw from the regional bloc and resort to “self-defence measures” in support of Niger’s military junta.

“We think that the threat of the use of force against a sovereign state will not help to defuse tensions and resolve the situation in the country,” Maria Zakharova, spokesperson of the Russian foreign ministry said, recommending “urgent national dialogue” as the way ahead to restore democracy to the country.

Since the July 26 coup in Niger, neighbours and international partners including the United States, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, and the republic’s former colonial power, France have condemned the development calling for the restoration of democracy.

This is the fifth coup on the West Africa continent. The countries under the military rule include Burkina Faso (January 2022); Chad (April 2021); Guinea (September 2021); Mali (August 2020) and Niger (July 2023).