Army Begins Investigation After Explosion At Lagos Base

There was a minor explosion within the Nigerian Army (NA) Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos State on Monday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on a farmland near the Mammy Market within the cantonment.

It is suspected that the explosion occurred as a result of the burning of refuse and other inflammable debris by a farmer who cultivated the farmland.

Confirming the incident, the Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

“This is to notify the general public that today Monday 1 April 2024, a minor explosion occurred within the Nigerian Army (NA) Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos. The incident occurred on a farmland near the Mammy Market within the Cantonment,” Nwachukwu said in a statement.

“Fortunately, no casualty was recorded in the incident. However, given that the Cantonment was recently cleared and certified free of unexploded ordnances, we understand that there could be concerns among the general public as a result of the historical antecedent of explosion within the Cantonment. The NA therefore wishes to assure the public that the situation is under control as the NA Engineers Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has cordoned off the area of the farmland to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion. We urge residents in the general area not to panic and assure them of their safety,” he added.