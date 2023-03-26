Race For $100K: Thabang, Justin, Blaqboi Lose Out As BBTitans Enters Final Week

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Thabang, Justin, and Blaqboi’s race for the $100,000 grand prize in the ongoing Big Brother Titans reality Tv show has come to an end.

The trio were evicted during Sunday’s live show as the reality tv program entered its final week.

The show hosts Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced their eviction, making them the latest housemates to leave the Big Brother house.

The eviction saw an emotional moment when Khosi burst into tears following Thabang’s eviction. The duo had shared intimate moments, including kissing under the sheets during their stay in the house.

After his eviction, Thabang, who was in a love triangle with Olivia, Nelisa, and Khosi said, “I didn’t come in with a strategy, everything happened organically”

The second housemate to suffer eviction in the penultimate week was Nigerian-born Blaqboi.

Blaqboi, 26, appreciated his fans for keeping him in the house this long, saying “I feel like it hard for me to leave now because I was close,” he said.

On his part, 21-year-old Justin, a photographer, described his stay in the house as “amazing”

Meanwhile, Ipeleng and Ebubu face no eviction threat as they will make it to the end of the show following Ipeleng’s win of the ‘Supreme Veto Power Holder’ contest.

As Supreme Veto Power holder, Ipeleng chose Ebubu to join her at the competition’s grand finale.

Similarly, Tsatsii escaped eviction after winning last week’s Head of House game.

With Thabang, Blaqboi, and Justin’s eviction, only six housemates are remaining in the battle for the USD100,000 grand prize. They are Tsatsii, Ipeleng, Ebubu, Kanaga Jnr, Khosi, and Yvonne.

Recall that the organisers of the show had announced that this year’s BBTitans, featuring contestants from Nigeria and South Africa, will run from the 15th of January to the 2nd of April 2023.