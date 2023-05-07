Racism: Tinubu Says Osimhen Is King Of Italian Football Not Kvaratskhelia

Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described Napoli and Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen as the new king of Serie A.

Tinubu made the declaration on Sunday in his congratulatory message to Osimhen.

Official Serie A Twitter account posted a picture of the late Diego Maradona who is regarded as king of Napoli crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Accompanying the photo is a message that reads, “A new king is crowned in Napoli.”

Diego Maradona crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The message downplayed the contribution of Super Eagles striker, Osimhen to Napoli’s first Italian league title in 33 years.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s winning goal to push Napoli to the historic Scudetto.

Kvaratskhelia, 22, is Napoli’s summer signing who struck up a devastating partnership with Osimhen which has been central to Napoli winning their first league crown.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli signed Kvaratskhelia from Dinamo Batumi for just €10m (£9m/$11m).

Naples call him ‘Kvaradona’. He racked up 12 goals and 10 assists in Serie A.

A new king is crowned in Napoli 👑 #NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/C7Ktx8ECBK — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 6, 2023

The message drew reactions from football fans as it trended on Twitter as “racism”.

But Tinubu has downplayed Kvaratskhelia by proclaiming the Nigerian as the “new King of Serie A.”

Tinubu wrote, “I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A!

“The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career.”

I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A! The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing… pic.twitter.com/wWGxmpaEHG — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) May 7, 2023