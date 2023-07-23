Railway Vandalism: NSCDC Arrests 12 Suspects, ImpoundsTrucks, Warehouses

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded two trucks conveying large quantities of stolen railway sleepers, arrested 12 suspected vandals and has clamped down on two illegal warehouses with vandalised railway sleepers in two weeks.

This was contained in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday by the corps

Director, Public Relations, CC Olusola Odumosu.

According to the statement, the arrests were made during three separate operations by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) at Kafanchan- Kwoi Road, Jama’a LGA, Kaduna State and Agwan-Kuje village, Kadarko area in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Keffi- Abuja express way.

“Following intelligence report, the first five arrest was made when suspected vandals were loading vandalized and stolen railway sleepers at a bush in Nasarawa.

“A long open body Man Diesel trailer already loaded with over 500 pieces of vandalized railway sleepers alleged to be owned by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) was also concealed under sacks of groundnut dust.

“Retrieved from the suspects was a forged copy of the Nigeria Railway scrap delivery paper.”

In another operation at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Keffi-Abuja express way, three suspected vandals were also arrested while conveying large quantities of vandalized railway sleepers concealed with rice chaff inside a J5 Boxer Bus.

“Another four suspected vandals were arrested by the CG’s SIS while loading railway sleepers into an already filled illegal warehouse in Kaduna.

“Acting on a tip-off, the squad immediately swung into action and succeeded in intercepting one white long open body truck fully loaded with large quantities of vandalized rail track irons, covered with a blue trampoline.

“All the arrested suspects and the exhibits are subject to preliminary investigation by the Corps which will help to make further arrest and subsequent prosecution to reduce the rate of critical infrastructural vandalism in the affected territories,” the statement read.

Rail tracks recovered by the NSCDC

The command however advised citizens to continually provide credible and useful information that will help in the arrest of vandals and criminals across the country.

Likewise, citizens with criminal intent of robbing the nation of its assets are advised to desist as the Corps will not spare anyone caught in the act.