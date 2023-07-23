How Past BBNaija Winners Are Fairing

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most-watched reality show captivates audiences with its dramatic narratives, unscripted interactions, and enticing glimpses into the lives of its participants. The show is one of the TV series that drives the winners in their pursuit of fame.

Since the first edition of the show which aired on M-Net and DStv Channel 37 from 5 March to 4 June 2006 with widespread attention and a devoted fan base, the show has so far produced 7 winners.

The past winners’ fame often starts at Biggie’s house and after the show. Some of these winners have not lived up to expectations as nothing is heard about them after the initial euphoria about their win, while a number of them appear to be doing well.

In this year’s season 8 ‘All-Stars’ edition, which starts today, housemates from the past seasons will battle for the grand prize of N120 million for the next 70 days.

THE WHISTLER explores the lives of past Big Brother Naija winners particularly what they are doing and where they are at the moment as an integral part of their post-show journey.

Here are past winners of the BBNaija show:

2006 – Katung Aduwak

Katung Aduwak, 43, hails from Zonkwa, Kaduna. He is a scriptwriter, producer, and director as well as a graduate of Political Science.

He was once a media panelist at the Harvard Africa Business School Forum and served for many years as Senior Channel Manager at MTV Base, Senior Creative Director at VIACOM International, and Executive Director at Chocolate City.

He had in 2020, directed a short film exposing the conflict between African Americans and the African diaspora, titled ‘Not Supposed to Be Here’

Aduwak is currently a reality TV Star Coach – Who wants to Be a Reality TV Star

2006 BBNaija Winner, Katung Aduwak

2017 ‘See Gobe’ – Efe Money

Efe Money whose full name is Ejeba Efe Michael won the BBNaija Season 2 ‘See Gobe’ edition and he is from Delta State.

The 30-year-old Efe after winning the Bbnaija Show in 2017 ventured into music.

He released his first song titled ‘Based on Logistics’ and some singles such as “Warri”, his song which he featured Olamide Baddo, “Yeba”, “Far Away”, and “I don care”, among several others

However, his music has failed to penetrate the Nigeria music industry and the fame which he enjoyed after he won the show seems to have gone into Oblivion

In 2018, just a year after he won, Efe revealed that he only had N75,000 left out of the N25 million prize

2017 BBNaija Winner, Efe Ejeba

2018 ‘Double Wahala’ – Miracle Igbokwe

Miracle Igbokwe from Imo state emerged winner of the 2018 Season 3 edition tagged ‘Double Wahala’.

Miracle was in aviation school prior to the BBNaija show and however returned to complete his training immediately after winning the grand prize.

He recently passed his flight instructor examination in the United States of America

2018 BBNaija Winner, Miracle Igbokwe

2019 ‘Pepper Dem’ – Lambo

Mercy Eke popularly known as Lambo was the first female housemate to win the BBNaija season 4 show after a battle-long competition with other housemates.

The 32-year-old is from Imo state. She has continued to build her career as a media personality, actress, video vixen, and entrepreneur. She stared in Netflix movies ‘Shanty Town’ and ‘Fate of Alakada’

She worked for numerous brands, including Ciroc and Mr.Taxi. She also launched her clothing line MNM Luxury after her win in 2019.

In 2022 she revealed that she was accused of being involved in money laundering.

2019 BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke

2020 ‘Lockdown’-Laycon.

Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba popularly known as Laycon was born on November 8, 1993.

The Ogun state born is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter, and media personality and the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5.

After the show, Laycon released his debut album “Shall We Begin” and followed it two years after with a sophomore album “BIOBA”

Recently the singer announced that he’s taking a break from music because it was “no longer fun”

In July 2013, the artist graduated from the University of Portsmouth, UK where he bagged a Master’s in International Relations

2020 BBNaija Winner, Laycon

2021 ‘Shine Ya Eye’ -WhiteMoney.

Hazel Oyeye Onou popularly known as Whitemoney, a 29-year-old entrepreneur emerged winner of the Shine Ya Eye reality show. He edged out the other 24 Housemates to win the N90 million grand prize.

Like Efe Money and Laycon, he also ventured into music and was unimpressive.

The release of his song ‘Selense’ in 2022 was received with critical acclaim as Netizens advised him to focus on cooking.

WhiteMoney recently revealed that his brand of music is not Afrobeat but a genre called “Kumkum’ music

2021 BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney

2022 ‘Level-Up’-Phyna.

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Popularly known as Phyna was born on June 2, 1997. She beats 28 other housemates to clinch the N100 million grand prize.

She has continued as a brand influencer and has been featured in a number of skits. She also emerged as the ‘Force of Online Sensation’ during the 3rd edition of the Trendupp award.

In July 2023, she was slammed with N100 million suit for a defamatory statement by fellow Big Brother Housemate Chichi.

2022 BBNaija Winner, Phyna