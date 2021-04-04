Reaction As Argentina President Contracts COVID-19 Weeks After Vaccination

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro on Sunday, wished the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, speedy recovery from the coronavirus.

He received a jab of covid-19 vaccine in January.

Fernandez, had on Friday, disclosed that he had the virus but added that he was feeling normal and would have to self-isolate.

He was said to have received the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus jab.

Reacting to the development, his counterpart, Maduro, urged Fernandez to stay strong as he would overcome the virus.

“From Venezuela we send our solidarity to President Alberto Fernández, for having tested positive for Covid-19. We wish his speedy recovery. This time demands that all governments and nations work together to overcome this terrible Pandemic,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Medical Unit of Argentina said that regarding the president’s covid-19 status, the infection was mild on him because of the protective effect of the vaccine he had received.

Furthermore, the Russian vaccine’s company claimed that it (the vaccine) has over 91% effectiveness and protects from severe illness.