Anambra Commissioner Freed By Kidnappers

Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, commissioner for public utilities, Anambra State, has released by his captors.

Mr Ezenwanne was kidnapped at the same event that former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Prof Charles Soludo, was attacked.

THE WHISTLER reported that three police personnel attached to Soludo were killed during the attack which occurred last Wednesday.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the police public relations officer of the Anambra State Police Command, stated the release of the commissioner in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, “Today, 4th April, 2021, the Anambra State Police Command wishes to confirm to the members of the public, especially Ndi Anambra, the safety of Engr Emeka Ezenwanne, the state commissioner for public utilities.

“The police, military and other security agencies had mounted intense search and rescue efforts, which had closed in on his abductors, thereby forcing his release. The commissioner returned home unhurt in the early hours of today, 4th April 2021.

“Recall, he was abducted following the attack at Isuofia Civic Centrr that led to the murder of three police officers by some hoodlums. The police command has arrested five suspects in connection with the incident and remains committed in apprehending the remaining gang members.”

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner has called for calm while reiterating the command’s commitment towards ensuring safety and security of Ndi Anambra and residents alike.