Reactions As Tinubu Hails Oyedepo On 68th Birthday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday congratulated pentecostal pastor and founder of Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, on his 68th birthday, a move that has now become the subject of an intense debate online.

Oyedepo, who clocked 68 on Tuesday, was described by Tinubu as a respected man of the pulpit who is making a huge difference in Nigeria’s education sector.

“I rejoice with and celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his 68th birthday today. Bishop Oyedepo has served God and our country very well with the life-changing impacts of his Ministry as a respected man of the pulpit. In the field of education, this venerable man is also making a huge difference for God and for country.

“We are grateful to God for Bishop Oyedepo’s life of service and his transformational leadership. As we rejoice with him for a gift of another year in good health, I wish him greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind,” the APC candidate said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

However, Tinubu’s obeisance to the cleric did not seem to sit well with many, who wondered if he extended a similar gesture to Oyedepo when he celebrated his 67th birthday last year.

Twitter user @Chimamandaaa said “Pretence in the highest! Oyedepo doesn’t need your attention.”

@blessynewere said, “When did you start wishing Bishop Oyedepo Happy Birthday? Your desperation knows no bounds.”

@theoabuagada said “You don’t care Bola. Stop pretending. Did you wish papa (Oyedepo) happy birthday last year?”

On his part, Kolawole Olushola (@kopmaff) said, “This is the highest salutation from a political class, a little minutes after noon today. l was thinking if the politicos will not send goodwill messages to this giant & transformational of our generations and Gbam!!! @officialABAT (Tinubu) clears my thought, thank you Asiwaju”

@sleeks2010 said “This campaign season is really an interesting time, imagine BAT sending birthday wishes to bishop oyedepo, pls can election happen every year, I love seeing our politicians acting all nice and good”

THE WHISTLER reports that Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as his vice presidential nominee is at the centre of a section of the Christian community’s disagreement with him.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had rejected the ruling party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, a move that seems to be in order with Oyedepo’s Living Faith Church.