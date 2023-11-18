Real Madrid’s Bellingham Beats Musiala To Win 2023 Golden Boy Award

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Real Madrid’s rave of the moment, Jude Bellingham has won the 2023 Golden Boy Award for the best U-21 player in Europe.

The 20-year-old fought off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich’s star, Jamal Musiala, Rasmus Højlund, Florian Wirtz, Arder Guler and Lamine Yamal.

Bellingham has enjoyed a stunning start to life at Real Madrid since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

He has scored 10 goals in 11 appearances including a match-winning brace against Barcelona in the El Classico.

The former Dortmund midfielder was named Bundesliga player of the season following an impressive outing for the Black and Yellow as they narrowly lost the title to Bayern Munich on the final day of the season.

Bellingham is the first English player to win the award since Raheem Sterling in 2014 when he was playing for Liverpool.

Colombia and Real Madrid forward, Linda Caicedo won the Golden Girl award.

The 18-year-old was outstanding for Colombia at the last Women’s World Cup, winning the goal of the tournament for her strike against Germany.

Erling Haaland was honoured with the Golden Player Man award following his scintillating performances for Manchester City which culminated in a treble-winning feat last season.

Barcelona star, Aitanna Bonmati won the Golden Woman Player award.

Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu Gasper was named the Best European Manager, while Brighton’s Tony Bloom was adjudged the Best European President.

The award is organized by Italian Newspaper TuttoSport, the winners will receive their prizes at a ceremony in Turin on December 4.