Jubilation In Abia As Otti Clears Eight Years Salary Arrears Of Judicial Workers

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There was jubilation in Abia as Governor Alex Otti has commenced the payment of eight years salary arrears owed judicial workers.

Kazie Uko the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in a statement on Friday disclosed that the concerned workers, owed since January 2015, had engaged in an indefinite strike against the previous state government prior to Otti assuming office on May 29.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the workers’ demands included the confirmation of Justice Lilian Abai as the substantive Chief Judge, who had been in an acting capacity for over six months.

Other demands comprised the settlement of arrears under the Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure, leave allowances, and the establishment of judicial autonomy.

Otti’s intervention and commitment to settling the outstanding salary arrears prompted the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Abia State Chapter, to call off the strike in June 2023.

The governor’s spokesman further stated that Otti has kept his promise by commencing the payment of consolidated salary arrears to JUSUN members.

Advertisement

The workers through their union leader and chairman, Oracle Chinedu Eze, was quoted to have expressed the union’s appreciation to Otti and the state government for honouring their commitment to salary payments.

“It is with a grateful heart full of joy and happiness that I, on behalf of the entire Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria members and executives, wish to inform and appreciate you for the first batch of the CONJUSS arrears paid yesterday (November 15, 2023).

“Sir, we are most grateful and thankful sir. May Almighty God bless you mightily. Amen and remain lifted,” Eze reportedly wrote in a message to the Abia State Governor, through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna.