Red Cross Intensifies Push For Voluntary Blood Donation

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…Says Saving Lives Beyond Religious Affiliation

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has emphasised that blood donation is a humanitarian duty that rises above religious and ethnic boundaries, as it intensifies efforts to save lives across the country.

Speaking with THE WHISTLER on Wednesday during activities marking World Red Cross Day at the society’s new headquarters in Gwarimpa, the National President, Oluyemisi Adeaga, said Nigerians are gradually embracing voluntary blood donation as awareness grows.

National President of the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), Oluyemisi Adeaga

He stressed that the act of giving blood should not be influenced by personal beliefs or identity, noting that the urgency of saving lives outweighs such considerations.

“People are becoming more conscious because the need is spreading. This goes beyond religious or ethnic considerations. Whoever needs blood needs life, and whoever needs life has to be given the opportunity to live again, no matter the perception,” he said.

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Drawing from everyday scenarios, he noted that in emergencies such as road accidents, responders do not consider the religion or ethnicity of victims before offering help, stressing that such should be the standard approach to saving lives.

HIV testing among others

“It may be your relative tomorrow or someone you don’t know. The most important thing is that we are able to save lives,” he added.

Adeaga, however, explained that humanitarian response is becoming increasingly challenging amid a rise in disasters and insecurity, both globally and within Nigeria, placing greater pressure on the society’s resources.

According to him, the organisation is grappling with a widening gap between the growing number of vulnerable persons and the limited number of volunteers and funding required to meet those needs.

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He noted that despite Nigeria recording millions of internally displaced persons due to insecurity, the Red Cross volunteer base has not expanded at a commensurate rate.

Blood level and Vitals check

“We have both internal and external factors influencing our operations. Globally, there is an increase in conflict and multiple crises, and locally, insecurity such as banditry is rising. But our volunteer base is not growing in proportion, and funding is very low,” he said.

Adeaga appealed to the government to strengthen support for the society, recalling that the organisation was established by an Act of Parliament in 1960, which places a responsibility on authorities to assist its operations.

He also called for stronger collaboration between the media and the Red Cross to deepen public awareness on the importance of humanitarian service and voluntary donations.

Earlier, while addressing volunteers, he stressed that the strength of the Red Cross lies in its grassroots network, spanning Nigeria’s 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and all local government areas.

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“There is no Red Cross anywhere without its divisions and branches. They are the pillars on which the national society rests,” he said, urging members to continue reaching vulnerable communities.

He praised volunteers for carrying “hope to those that really need it,” adding that their work has had a significant impact.

The event featured symbolic engagement with young members, whom he described as future leaders capable of shaping not only the Red Cross but the nation and the world.

Also speaking with THE WHISTLER, a volunteer, Justice Patience, reinforced the life-saving impact of blood donation, citing recent experiences.

“A lot. About two weeks ago, blood saved lives,” she said, recalling how access to donated blood has been critical in emergency situations.

She explained that during a recent visit to a medical blood service facility, she observed how stored blood is distributed to hospitals in need, commending the efforts of those managing such systems.

“They have a bank where they give blood to different hospitals that are in need. They are doing a good job by storing blood for people who need it,” she said.

Justice, who works with a non-governmental organisation supporting the Red Cross and other international humanitarian bodies, noted that such interventions underscore the importance of sustained public participation in blood donation drives.

THE WHISTLER reports that the event featured voluntary blood donation and HIV testing. Organisations present included Mozuk Future Solutions, Cece Yara Child Advocacy Center, and a team from the National Blood Transfusion Service, among others.