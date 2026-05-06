Politics Won’t End My Music Career, Says Davido

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Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has said that taking up a role in government would not prevent him from continuing his career as an artist.

Speaking during a recent livestream with Davrel, the award-winning singer explained that if he ever decides to venture into public office, he would remain active in music.

Davido cited former Haitian President Michel Martelly as an example of a musician who successfully balanced political leadership with an entertainment career.

“If I ever decide to work in government, I would still be performing. I don’t think that stops anything.

“Obviously, it won’t be as much as before. While he was president of Haiti, Michel Martelly was a musician and still performed. He even went on tours during his presidential vacations,” he stated.

Despite his comments, Davido revealed that his interest in politics has significantly declined over time.

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According to him, observing the experiences of other celebrities who have ventured into politics has led him to reconsider his own political ambitions.

The singer argued that many Nigerian entertainers who transitioned into politics have struggled to achieve notable success, adding that the current political landscape has made him more skeptical about pursuing such a path.

Davido noted that while he once had political aspirations, present realities have caused him to reassess those ambitions.