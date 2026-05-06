Adamawa 2027: Haske Presents Governorship Form To Fintiri, Seeks Blessings

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Abdulrahman Haske, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has formally presented his nomination form to the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, in what he described as a defining step in his 2027 political ambition.

Haske, who led a delegation of supporters and associates to the governor, said the visit was aimed at seeking Fintiri’s blessings and guidance as he prepares to contest the state’s top office.

“Today, I had the honour of leading a strong delegation to formally present my governorship nomination form to my father, leader, and mentor, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and to receive his blessings and guidance as I take this significant step forward,” he said.

He noted that the engagement went beyond a routine political courtesy call, describing it as a moment rooted in shared values and leadership principles.

“This is more than a visit – it is a moment of alignment with the values that define true leadership: integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the people,” Haske stated.

The APC aspirant acknowledged the influence of Governor Fintiri on his political journey, praising his leadership style and mentorship.

“Governor Fintiri’s leadership has profoundly shaped my journey, and I remain sincerely grateful for his mentorship and steadfast example over the years,” he added.

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Haske further expressed confidence in his preparedness for the race, emphasizing his vision for a more united and prosperous Adamawa State.

“As we move ahead, I am focused, prepared, and resolute. Our mission is clear – to build a stronger, more united Adamawa that delivers for all. With the support of our people and the guidance of experienced leadership, we advance with clarity and confidence,” he said.

The visit comes amid early political consultations and alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with aspirants across party lines beginning to signal their intentions and consolidate support.