PDP Leadership Urges Nigerians To Ignore Wike’s ‘Political Swan Song’

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The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has launched a scathing attack on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, describing his recent public outing as an exhibition of “political rascality” and urging Nigerians to disregard his comments.

Wike had, during a media chat on Tuesday, dared any commercial bank to open an account for the Kabiru Turaki-led intern leadership for the purposes of collecting money for nomination forms for the 2027 elections.

The minister threatened to seal the premises of any bank that accepts such deposits from the party within the Federal Capital Territory.

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, by the spokesman of the PDP, Ini Ememobong, described Wike’s threats as “an unsolicited over dosage of political rascality, moral emptiness, crass opportunism, and post-loss trauma.”

The party accused the minister of using the platform to malign prominent Nigerians, describing the media chat session as “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

While distancing the PDP from engaging directly with the minister’s remarks, the party leadership said its intervention was instead “a profuse apology to Nigerians” for previously providing him with political opportunities.

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“We must acknowledge that if we did not lend our platform to make him a Chairman, Minister of State, and Governor, the nation would have been saved the unmitigated damage done to the psyche of countless Nigerians.”

The party also called on individuals allegedly defamed by the minister to seek legal redress, stressing that “no one is, and should be allowed to be above the law.”

Reacting to what it described as Wike’s ambitions within the party, the party maintained that no position of “National Leader” exists in its constitution.

“We sympathise with Wike for the pain concomitant with the realisation that he will not and can never be the National Leader of our party, as no such office exists,” it stated, adding that even if such a position existed, “he, by conduct and speech, would be grossly insufficient to assume such an exalted office.”

The statement further alleged that the minister was frustrated by the party’s ongoing activities, including the sale of nomination forms and preparations for primary elections and a national convention.

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According to the PDP, “the sale of forms is ongoing, and there is nothing Wike can do about it,” dismissing as “delusional” any threats attributed to him regarding financial institutions.

On legal disputes referenced by the minister, the leadership said it was awaiting Certified True Copies of court judgments on dismissed cross-appeals and challenged Wike to publicly clarify the issues.

“We would be glad to have the minister tell the world what the reliefs in the cross-appeals filed by his friends were, and what the judgment of the court was,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its stance, the party concluded that “there is no amount of threats that will frighten the truth,” adding that although “lies travel faster than the truth, they will not reduce the efficacy of the truth when it arrives.”