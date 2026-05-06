Opposition Lawmakers Back Ugochinyere For Reps Minority Leader

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A major leadership shift may be underway in the House of Representatives as a broad coalition of opposition lawmakers has moved to back Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the next Minority Leader, amid intensifying pressure on the incumbent, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, to step aside.

Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State and leads the Action Peoples Party (APP) caucus in the House, has emerged as the preferred candidate of a growing majority within the opposition bloc, according to lawmakers familiar with the ongoing consultations.

The push gained momentum on Wednesday after three prominent opposition figures – Hon. Aliyu Mustapha (ADC), Hon. Shina Oyedeji (Oyo State), and Hon. Peter Aniekwe (NDC) – publicly declared their support for his emergence, describing him as best suited to lead the caucus at a critical time.

Speaking on behalf of like-minded colleagues, the lawmakers said the opposition must urgently reposition itself to remain relevant and effective in the National Assembly.

They said in view of the multiple challenges facing the opposition, the opposition family needs an articulate, uncompromising and proactive person to lead at this moment.

They added that Ugochinyere’s legislative experience, vocal stance on national issues, and perceived independence make him a strong candidate to coordinate the activities of opposition members and strengthen oversight of the executive.

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The endorsement comes against the backdrop of mounting discontent within the opposition ranks over the leadership of current Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, who represents Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency of Rivers State.

On Tuesday, some lawmakers openly called on Chinda to resign, warning that failure to do so could trigger moves to remove him through internal parliamentary mechanisms over what they described as a “loss of confidence.”

The situation has been further complicated by reports suggesting that Chinda may be considering a political realignment.

He is alleged to have obtained a governorship nomination form on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a development that has raised questions about his continued suitability to lead the opposition caucus.

The leadership tussle is unfolding amid a broader realignment within the National Assembly, following a wave of defections that has altered the balance of power among opposition parties.

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No fewer than 17 members of the House of Representatives formally defected to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) during plenary on Tuesday, alongside two senators, in one of the most significant shifts in recent months.

Lawmakers who joined the NDC include Yusuf Datti, Uchenna Okonkwo, Adamu Wakili, Thaddeus Attah, George Ozodinobi, Lilian Orogbu, Oluwaseyi Sowunmi, Peter Aniekwe, Mukhtar Zakari, George Oluwande, Munachim Umezuruike, Emeka Idu, Jesse Onuakalusi, Ifeanyi Uzokwe, Afam Ogene, and Abdulhakeem Ado.

The defections are widely seen as a reflection of growing dissatisfaction within existing party structures and an attempt by lawmakers to consolidate under a new political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It is a legislative norm for minority parties to appoint their representative in the form of a caucus leader in the parliament.

Chinda’s position is becoming untenable after he reportedly purchased APC form, a development minority lawmakers see as unparliamentary hence the move to replace him with Ugochinyere.