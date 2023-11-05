Red Line Rail: Sanwo-Olu Commissions Oyingbo Overpass Bridge

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, commissioned the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Oyingbo.

This came three days after the Yaba overpass bridge, another Red Line infrastructure, was inaugurated by the governor.

Oyingbo overpass bridge is a major transit link between Lagos Island and the Mainland, ascending from Murtala Mohammed Way in Ebute Metta and dropping traffic into two separate arterial roads – Iddo and Costain.

He said: “Today, we are opening another Overpass Bridge constructed to ensure safety of lives and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic at level crossings along the Red Line. This key project, which is the second of the five bridges undertaken by Lagos State Government along the rail corridor, has been delivered in Oyingbo, famous for being a thriving centre of commerce.

“The siting of this infrastructure in this area is strategic and intentional to achieve a seamless integrated intermodal transport system for the people. Oyingbo Flyover is an important bridge connecting Oyingbo Station of the Lagos Red Line to the Oyingbo Bus Station. The infrastructure has also opened new connectivity for motorists and commuters going to the Island from the Mainland.”

Sanwo-Olu noted that the opening of the overpass bridge came at the right time because of the scheduled maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge, which prompted the closure of Ebute Metta sections serving as passageways for motorists going to Lagos Island.

The Red Line rail is about 96 per cent completed, the governor said in September during the flag-off of commercial operations of the Blue Line rail.

When fully operational, it is expected to move more than 500,000 passengers every day. This translates to 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers a month.

The Red Line rail spans 37 Kilometers and runs from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations in Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.