JUST IN: Suspend Implementation Of New Electricity Tariff, Reps Tells FG

The House of Representatives has called for the suspension of the new electricity tariff implementation by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

This was revealed by the House of Representatives during a plenary session on Tuesday, where it passed a resolution urging NERC to halt the implementation of the recently approved electricity tariff hike.

The motion, sponsored by Nkemkanma Kama, a Labour Party (LP) lawmaker from Enonyi state, was adopted as a matter of urgent public importance.

NERC had granted a tariff increase on April 3, specifically targeting customers categorized under the Band A classification.

However, the lower legislative chamber suspensed the move over the potential impact of the tariff hike on consumers.