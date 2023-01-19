‘Release Funds Urgently’ — Tinubu Campaign Jittery Over Low PVC Collection In S/West, Adopts New Strategy

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Begs APC Govs To Deploy State-Owned Media For Mobilization

The South West presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed concern over low collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) by residents of the region.

The campaign council met on Thursday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, where it adopted a new strategy to encourage PVC collection and mobilize voters for Tinubu ahead of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

“Council decries the low rate of collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and announces the immediate launch of “Operation collect Your PVC” across all the states in the Southwest,” the campaign organization said in a communique issued at the end of the meeting summoned by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the South West coordinator of the campaign.

The council resolved to launch what it called “Operation collect Your PVC” in the region while urging the APC national presidential campaign council to “urgently release funds” to the youth directorate of the party to commence grassroots campaign and “return massive votes” for Tinubu.

Governors of the party in the region were also urged to declare January 24 as public holiday to enable residents collect their PVCs and deploy “all state-owned mass media machineries” toward the mobilisation efforts.

“Council directs the setting up of polling units mobilization committees across all the Southwest States and also decides that all Party leaders and government functionaries at the Federal and State levels should return immediately to their respective local governments, wards and units to lead the campaigns and voter mobilization activities.

“Council urges Governors of APC controlled states in the Southwest to deploy all state owned mass media machineries towards mobilisation, voter education and PVC collection.

“Council appeals to PCC to urgently release funds to all campaign directorates, most especially, the youth directorate in order to enhance the campaign and mobilisation activities.

“Council frowns at reported cases of anti-party activities of some leaders and appointees and therefore calls on the National Working Committee (NWC) to deal decisively with any party member engaging in anti-party activities,” read part of the communique signed by Isaacs Kekemeke, the deputy coordinator of the South West APC campaign council.

According to Kekemeke, the council approved Governor Akeredolu’s request to appoint the immediate past Ekit State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, to assist him in coordinating the Southwest campaign activities.

The move may not be unconnected to reports of the Ondo Governor’s alleged failing health.

Meanwhile, per data recently released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria currently has 93.4 million eligible voters.

The INEC’s state-by-state records showed that Lagos has the highest number of registered voters with 7,060,195, followed by Kano with 5,921,370 and Kaduna, with 4,335,208.

Others include Abia, 2,120,808; Adamawa, 2,196,566; Akwa-Ibom, 2,357,418; Anambra, 2,656,437; Bauchi, 2,749,268; Bayelsa, 1,056,862; Benue, 2,777,727; Borno, 2,513,281; Cross River 1,766,466; Delta, 3,221,697; Ebonyi, 1,597,646; Edo, 2,501,081; Ekiti, 987,647; Enugu, 2,112,793; FCT, 1,570,307; Gombe, 1,575,794 and Imo, 2,419,922.

Other states are Jigawa, 2,351,298; Katsina, 3,516,719; Kebbi, 2,032,041; Kogi, 1,932,654; Kwara 1,695,927; Nasarawa, 1,899,244; Niger, 2,698,344; Ogun, 2,688,305; Ondo, 1,991,344; Osun, 1,954,800; Oyo, 3,276,675; Plateau, 2,789,528; Rivers, 3,537,190; Sokoto, 2,172,056; Taraba, 2,022,374; Yobe,1,485,146; and Zamfara, 1,926,870.