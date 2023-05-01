Remmy Nweke, ITREALMS’ Group Executive Editor, Joins NIRA BoT

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Remmy Nweke, the Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor of ITREALMS media group, has been elected to the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA) alongside four others.

NIRA is responsible for managing and operating Nigeria’s country code top-level domain, .ng, and its Registry-Registrar-Registrant model.

The other four individuals elected to the NIRA BoT are Mrs. Ibukun Odusote, the former pioneer technical contact person on .NG; Mr. Biyi Oladipo, the former Financial Secretary of NIRA; Mrs. Mary Uduma, the former NIRA president; and Mr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u, the Executive Director of the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

At NIRA’s 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election held at The Zone in Lagos on Friday, Mr. Adesola Akinsanya and Mr. Murtala Abdullahi were also elected as the new President and Vice President, respectively, succeeding Mr. Mohammed Rudman and Mr. Toba Obaniyi.

Other members elected to the NIRA Executive Board of Directors (EBoD) at the meeting include Mr. Peter Oluka, the Editor of TechEconomy, Mr. Ebenezer Dare of Hostlag Limited, and Seun Kehinde of QServers Networks Limited.

Nweke, who is also known as “dotNG Evangelist,” has previously served as an Executive Director at NIRA and was the immediate past Vice President of the African Civil Society on the Information Society (ACSIS).

He pioneered the NIRA eNewsletter and served on various committees, including the Establishment and Finance, Accreditation, and Publicity, as well as promoting the institutionalization of NIRA House and pioneering the NIRA Media College during his term on the board.

Nweke holds an MA in Contemporary Diplomacy from the University of Malta and has over 25 years of experience in the Nigerian and global ICT industry, with a background in new media journalism.

He is an active member of the Multi Stakeholders Advisory Group (MAG) of the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF) and has received several professional awards, including the Highway Africa News Agency (HANA) African Journalist of the Year, Africa Siemens Profile Awards, and African Information Society Awards. He is also the author of industry books such as “A Decade of ICT Reportage in Nigeria” and “Sagacity of a digital revolution.”