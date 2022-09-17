Reno Omokri, Nigeria Lawyer Bicker Over ‘Criminal Petitions’ To EFCC, ICPC

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Public interest lawyer, Azubuike Ihemeje, has dared a former presidential aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, to show up in Nigeria and avail his presence at either the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ICPC or the Nigeria police to answer petitions he wrote against him.

In his separate petitions dated September 16, he stated that Omokri was recieving salaries as Senior Special Assistant when he was employed as Special Assistant.

The petitions partly reads,” “That unless the suspect furnishes proof of his subsequent elevation to the status of Senior Special Assistant, we strongly believe that there exists some clear prima facie proof of a criminal case of misrepresentation, taking and receiving salaries in excess and above employment status and obtaining money by falsehood against the suspect.”

Reacting to the petition via his Facebook page, Omokri accused the lawyer of being sponsored by Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour party.

Without stating if he would return to Nigeria, Omokri urged the EFCC to treat the petition against him with urgency.

“Thank you(EFCC) for opening this investigation into me on account of these allegations made against me by a lawyer sponsored by Mr. Peter Obi. I hereby waive every right to privacy, and urge you to please make your findings public without recourse to me.

“Thank you again, and may God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Omokri wrote.

Replying Omokri, Ihemeje denied being sponsored by Obi.

He wrote,” This petition was solely inspired by your own personal posts yesterday.

“And all the details and documentary evidence were furnished by your very self.

“Your voluntary appearance will much more douse lots of suspicions against you.

“This is a criminal case against you, hence your physical presence will be indispensably required.

“Please do not wait until the Interpol swing into action to fetch you.

“As a ‘honest man’ that you’ve always held yourself out to be, you should be able to clear your name on this simple matter.

“Try and be your usual brave self and weather this little storm.I trust you can!”