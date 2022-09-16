Many Foreign-Trained Graduates Are Unqualified – NYSC DG 

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mohammed Kaku Fadah, has said that many of the foreign-trained graduates who were recently called up for their NYSC programme were unable to defend their educational qualifications.

This was discovered by field officers during the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Streams I and II Orientation programmes, Fadah said at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch C pre-mobilisation workshop in Abuja.

“During our maiden meeting with registrars of corps-producing institutions in Nigeria held in April 2022, they made commitments regarding the strengthening of their data security.

“Permit me to use this forum to once again voice out our concern about the declining quality of graduates being presented for mobilization. During the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Streams I and II Orientation programs, our field officers detected a good number of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs), especially those claiming to be foreign trained, with shocking inability to defend their supposed educational qualifications.

“Series of confessions were extracted from them, and these will hopefully assist us in carrying out further investigations. You will agree with me that there is the compelling need for school managers and other stakeholders in education to rise to the occasion and nip this problem in the bud,” he said.

Fadah added that the NYSC remains unwavering in its determination to block attempted presentation of unqualified persons for National Service.

“This informed the choice of the theme of this workshop, “Stemming Fraudulent Enlistment in the Mobilization Process: Time for Drastic Action to Arrest the Menace.” We, therefore, count on the support of all stakeholders in this regard.

“We expect that, amongst other steps, the institutions will always ensure that only credible officers are entrusted with the task of the handing data of their graduates being processed for mobilization,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede said the board would always collaborate with the NYSC to expose institutions and students’ affairs officers involved in illegal admissions and mobilizations.