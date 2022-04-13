Rep Member Asks Speaker Why Nigeria Cannot Defeat Terrorists Despite Having ‘Well- Trained Soldiers’

A member of the House of Representatives, Lynda Ikpeazu, stunned her colleagues during plenary on Wednesday when she called Nigeria a failed state during her contribution to a debate on the state of the nation.

A failed state is usually used when a state or nation is unable to protect lives and properties of citizens, and its territory.

She lamented the continuous intrusion of the country’s territory by terrorists and bandits.

Ikpeazu, who represents Onitsha/North/South in the House on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spoke during a motion sponsored by Yusuf Gagdi, legislator representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau on the recent attack in Plateau, his home state.

The lawmaker who appeared visibly angry at the killings, which had led to the death of over 100, said a country that cannot protect its citizens is a failed state.

She affirmed that Nigeria has a well- trained military but wondered why it’s been difficult to crush the bandits.

Ikpeazu said,

“I don’t think there is a week that you don’t find that terrorists have attacked and lives lost.

“It has actually become normal in Nigeria to hear this sort of thing. The point is what are we doing about it?

“The legislature makes laws so I don’t think the problem is lack of laws. Now the buck stops on the table of Mr President because he is the head of the executive and they execute.

“The unfortunate thing is that our security personnel are very well trained so we are not lacking that.

“So, I’m wondering, does it mean that they are not motivated? They are not very well equipped? That these terrorists have more equipment than them? So, what is the problem?

She said there had been cases when intelligence was given to the Military but terrorists still end up striking their targets.

“Mr Speaker this is a failed state. Nigeria right now is a failed state. What can we do? Nigeria is a failed state. It is a failed state where you cannot protect your people,” she declared.