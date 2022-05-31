Report Anyone Trying To Bribe You, ICPC Tells Newly Appointed Magistrates In Kano

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Kano Office ,has urged newly appointed Magistrates in the state to shun corruption and report anyone trying to bribe them.

The admonition was given by Ibrahim Garba, the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), during a one day Sensitization programme which took place recently in the state.

The programme was meant to enlighten the Magistrates on why they must shun corrupt practices in the state judicial system.

The participants were advised to report any offer of bribe made in any kind during court proceedings to the ICPC.

Garba said; “The Commission will take proper action as required under Section 23 of Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 in dealing with such offenders.”

He added that details of Sections 8 to 26 and 64 of the Act, 2000 contain offences which the participants can report to the Commission for necessary action.

Garba further advised the new magistrates to discharge their duties diligently as members of the judiciary by giving hope to the common man.

The ICPC official also gave participants assurance that he would be available to receive and respond to calls geared towards the fight against corruption.

He provided the Commission`s toll free numbers and email addresses to the participants.