Report Claiming NNPC Exported 17.8 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil Without Documentation False—Source

The Audit Report released by the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation on export of crude oil did not indict the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd as claimed in an online news report.

An online publication, (Not THE WHISTLER) had claimed in a news report that the NNPC exported 17.877 million barrels of crude oil without proper documentation within a four-year period covering 2016 to 2020).

It was claimed in the Report that the product valued at $1,020,969,281.12 was exported by NNPC between 2016 and 2020.

But findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that the Auditor-General’s report in reference mentioned 32 oil marketing companies involved in the non-completion of the NXP forms.

Sources familiar with the issue told this website that this does not in any way mean that the proceeds from the sale of the said crude was not repatriated into the coffers of NNPC and the other oil marketers, and consequently to Federation Accounts for Federation related barrels.

It was further gathered that the NNPC does not appoint Inspection Agents as alleged, but rather it is the sole responsibility of Federal Ministry of Finance.

“The general public is advised to discountenance the said malicious allegation and rather visit the relevant Auditor General’s website to see the full content of the audit report and be guided accordingly,” the official added.