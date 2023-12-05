Reps Committee Advocates Local Human Capacity Training In Oil And Gas Sector

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Training Fund) on Tuesday stressed the need for the Training of local human capacity in the oil and gas sector to address capital flight and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

The lawmakers said training and retraining of human capital is a very key aspect in the oil industry and if gotten right would improve the sector and have a positive ripple effect on other areas of the economy.

Hon. Amobi Ogah, member representing Isiuakwato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia state, on his part regretted that not much had been done in training local players to boost the sector.

“The mandate (of the Training Fund) is meant for the training of capacity in the areas of oil and gas but today. We cannot really say that the agency has done much in training our people locally.

“Today we are still hiring foreigners to either rebuild or maintain our refineries and one of the major reasons for setting up this agency is for the purpose of developing our people, capacity, ability, to make sure that we move from overdependence from the foreigners in oil and gas to local level.

“But till now that mandate they have, they have not even gotten 10 percent of it. This 10th Assembly would go a little far to see actually if there are doing as their mandate demands.”

“We have been talking about local content, this local content does not only mean for contracts it also applies for staff training especially as it has to do with technological training.

“We discover that most of the expatriates in the oil and gas sector are flown from overseas. And I feel if we are able to ensure that our indigenous staff in the sector are trained, it would reduce capital flight in this country” another member of the committee added.

The members expressed confidence in the capacity of the Chairman of the Committee to carry out the mandate of the Committee for the development of the sector.

The committee further asked the Agency if they have what it takes to ensure what is remaining in terms of training added and it would further enhance other sectors of the country.

“Training would reduce capital flight and promote the country’s GDP, Lawmakers advised.”

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi, member Representing Warri Federal Constituency under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the Committee was committed to repositioning the man-power development drive, economic growth/diversification, foster social development and ensure global competitiveness of the country.

According to him, “This Committee is one of the important Committees of the House. Our task is enormous. Our appointment to this Committee is a demonstration of the seriousness the House leadership attaches to this committee.”

Hon. Ereyitomi said their mandate as outlined in the standing Orders of the House, is a testament to the committee’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

“To achieve these goals, I am pleased to present our Committee’s comprehensive work plan for the tenure ahead. This plan is designed to guide our efforts, focusing on the key areas that will enable us to fulfil our mandate effectively.

The Lawmaker therefore calls all the members of the committee to bring to bear their experience/expertise in delivering their mandate.

He also commended Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the entire House leadership for the confidence reposed in them to pilot the affairs of the committee.