Reps Direct Security Agencies To End Incessant killings In Enugu Community

The House of Representatives has directed the National Security Adviser ( NSA) and other security chiefs to act immediately to put an end to the ongoing killings, property destructions and kidnapping by bandits in Ehamufu communities in Enugu East/ Isiuzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

The House, also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to victims, charged security agencies to unravel those behind criminal activities in the area and bring them to justice.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Paul Nmamchi, on “urgent need to intervene in the incessant killing and kidnapping by bandits in Ehamufu communities in Enugu East/Isi-uzo Federal Constituency, Enugu State.”

Nmamchi, in his lead debate, said incessant killings and attacks on

Ehamufu communities in Enugu East/ Isi-Uzo Federal constituency of Enugu state have kept the area under perpetual siege.

According to him, “in the last two years over five hundred innocent lives had been lost in the most vicious way, with several kidnapped and unaccounted for, while properties worth billions of Naira damaged”, in the area, which shares boundaries with the Agala Community in Benue State.

“The prevalence and abhorrent kidnaping of women, including minors by herdsman and bandits in the area are alarming.

“The bandits are still operating from the forest reserve spanning about 10km where they have converted to their permanent base to perpetuate their heinous crime against these innocent communities,” he stated.

Namchi, who lamented that so far none of the perpetrators of the heinous crimes have been arrested, said “survivors have abandoned their farmlands and displaced from their ancestral homes for fear of being killed.”

He added that ” that due to the prevailing crises in the area, there exist unprecedented poverty, women/child illiteracy, hunger and within those communitie.

“Till date, there’s no evidence of commercial, agricultural activities and socio-economic development within those communities”.

The lawmaker, while seeking urgent intervention, expressed worry “that the vulnerable, including women and children have become soft targets and at most risk as the social economic development, educational and security situation of citizens of the area have come to a halt.”