Reps Blame Constitution Review For Another Botched Plenary, Shift Resumption To April 30

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The House of Representatives has for the second time postponed its resumption of plenary from Tuesday, April 23 to Tuesday April 30, this is to allow member time to secure inputs from constituents on the ongoing constitution review.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the House Hon. Akin Rotimi, the Clerk to the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria said in an internal memo to the lawmakers that the new adjustment is aimed at giving members more time for constituency outreach to secure adequate input in the constitution review process.

Advertisement

Hon. Rotimi, quoted the Clerk as saying that the extension follows the earlier decision by the House Committee on Constitution Review to extend the deadline for submission of memoranda to April 30, 2024.

He said: “Additionally, the extended timeline will allow for more concerted preparation for the legislative summits on State Police, as well as the one on Tax Reforms, Revenue Enhancement, and Digital Transformation coming up in the next 2 weeks.

“All inconveniences arising from this rescheduling are regretted. In line with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly, the House remains committed to being accountable and providing timely communications to all stakeholders”.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the House was initially scheduled to resume plenary on Tuesday April 16 but was shifted to April 23 to allow for completion of renovation work on the main chambers of the House.