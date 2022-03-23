Reps To Investigate Exorbitant JAMB Fees

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the multiple processing and administrative fees allegedly imposed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) and its accredited agents on candidates.

The House, at Wednesday’s plenary, constituted a committee to investigate the allegation and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

“The House of Representatives has passed a resolution to investigate the multiple processing and/or administrative fees imposed by JAMB and its accredited agents on JAMB candidates and report back within four (4) weeks for further legislative action,” it said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The move is coming about two years after JAMB withdrew the licences of some CBT centres for charging candidates exorbitant fees.

It was reported that 11 CBT centres across the country lost their licenses after selling forms for prices ranging from N5,000 to N8,000. The forms were supposed to be sold for N4,700.