Kyari Orders Destruction Of Illegal Refineries, Says Crude Oil Theft Must Stop

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Mele Kyari, has moved against oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and illegal activities threatening the country’s oil sector.

To arrest the increasing spate of oil theft and destruction of the environment which had cost the country precious earning, Kyari who is among a federal government delegation made up of the Minister of Petroleum, Mr Timipre Silva and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor visited the creeks across, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Abia States.

The team visited various sites where illegal oil refineries are being carried out with the disposition to ensure that illegal oil refining and theft of crude oil is aborted.

At Ibaa which is in Emeoha Local Government of the state, Kyari quickly ordered for the destruction of the illegal sites.

Speaking with journalists at Ibaa, Kyari said that the country can no longer afford to see her oil illegally exploited and stolen.

He pointed out that the strategy being adopted will finally arrest the situation.

He commended the security team in the effort to stop denying the country the much needed resources for economic development.

The NNPC GMD warned that stakeholders are not being left out in the quest to find a lasting solution, adding that the Navy are also on top of the situation.

He reassured that the task to destroy illegal oil refinery will not stop until it’s arrested.

