Rescue APC Organising Secretary, Kaduna Govt Tells Police

The Kaduna State Government has directed the police to immediately rescue the Organising Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kawu Yakasai, who was abducted from his residence.

Yakasai was reportedly whisked away by armed men who invaded his home in Yakasai village, Soba Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The state’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu confirmed the abduction of Yakasai, a former Chairman of Soba LGA.

He said the state governor, Uba Sani had directed security agencies including vigilante groups to go after the kidnappers and ensure the victim is rescued unhurt.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the safety of the lives and properties of all citizens of Kaduna state.