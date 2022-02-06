Residents Flee As Bandits Take Over Zamfara Community For Failing To Pay ‘Levy’

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Shehu-Rekep-deputy-of-an-armed-group-of-bandits-in-Nigerias-northwestern-Zamfara-state.j

Many residents of Tofar Magami district, Dansadau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have reportedly fled their houses after suspected terrorists besieged the community. 

The terrorists were said to have attacked the residents over their inability to pay the levy they imposed on them.

Sources who spoke to FIJ claimed that many residents may have been killed, but the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained. 

RELATED
Nigeria

Insecurity: Niger State Imposes Curfew On Shiroro, Rafi Communities

The recent attack came days after terrorists invaded three villages across three different local government areas in the state. 

No fewer than 30 people including a chief imam were killed during the attacks. 

Terrorists are increasingly imposing levies on residents of northern communities and where such payments are not made, the residents are reportedly flogged or forced out of the communities. 

You might also like

Insecurity: Niger State Imposes Curfew On Shiroro, Rafi Communities

Katsina: Police Confirm Killing Of Village Head, 4 Others By Bandits

KADUNA: Terrorists Abducted 3,348 Residents, Killed 1,192 In 2021 – Report

Zamfara ASUU Chairman’s 2 Wives, 4 Others Kidnapped During Attack On Residence…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.