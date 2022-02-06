Residents Flee As Bandits Take Over Zamfara Community For Failing To Pay ‘Levy’

Many residents of Tofar Magami district, Dansadau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, have reportedly fled their houses after suspected terrorists besieged the community.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the residents over their inability to pay the levy they imposed on them.

Sources who spoke to FIJ claimed that many residents may have been killed, but the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained.

The recent attack came days after terrorists invaded three villages across three different local government areas in the state.

No fewer than 30 people including a chief imam were killed during the attacks.

Terrorists are increasingly imposing levies on residents of northern communities and where such payments are not made, the residents are reportedly flogged or forced out of the communities.