Residents Kill Seven Suspected Bandits In Zamfara

No less than seven suspected bandits were on Wednesday, killed by resident of Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The residents lynched the suspected bandits after cordoning the emir’s palace while the meeting held.

The Emir of Birnin Magaji, Husseini Dan-Ali, was not present when they came, but, his secretary, Muhammadu Mai-inji, hosted the suspected bandits and SSS official inside the palace.

It was learnt that the armed bandits were said to be at the palace for a peace talk after their cows – over 200 – were confiscated following an airstrike on their base in Birnin Magaji forest.

The cows were impounded and kept at the emir’s palace in Birnin Magaji but were taken to Gusau, the state capital early last week.

The seven suspected bandits and a person suspected to be an official of the State Security Service (SSS), therefore approached the emir for in peace talk in order to get back hteir cows.

However, when residents of the community learnt of their presence, they stormed the palace and lynched the men despite pleas from the security guarding the palace.

The suspected SSS official was, however, rescued by soldiers, although he sustained severe injuries.

The police in Zamfara are yet to speak on the incident as at the time of filing this report.