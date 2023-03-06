Respect Our Integrity, INEC Tells Atiku, Other PDP Protesters

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his supporters to avoid soiling the integrity of the commission.

The INEC spokesman, Festus Okoye, stated this while addressing the protesters led by Atiku to the commission’s headquarters on Monday.

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of last presidential election won by Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claiming it was rigged in favour of the ruling party’s candidate.

Okoye told the protesters, “I want to plead that all of us should continue to be peaceful, and all of us should continue to respect the integrity of the commission and also the integrity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want to sincerely thank all of you for the peaceful way this protest has been conducted

“I’m going to hand over this protest letter to the Chairman of the commission and I want to assure you that the commission will meet over this letter, look into it and address some of the issues that have arisen as a result of this particular reason.”

Speaking at the INEC headquarters, Ayu Iyorchia, the National Chairman of the PDP, called on the commission to “cancel the election” and reconduct the election that will be accepted in Nigeria and by international communities.

One of the aggrieved PDP protesters who gave his name as Justice Abraham said, “We do not agree with the result of the 25th February election, it was rigged and it was manipulated.

“The INEC chairman before the election told us that they are going to use BVAS to upload the result from the polling units to the local government, and on that day, they said the BVAS machines were not working, why? They manipulated the result and gave it to the wrong person.

“You can see the mood of Nigerians today at the INEC office, we’ve brought our petition and no one is here to talk to us, even the bible said the steps of a just man are ordered by the Lord but the step of a wrong man is wicked. They have taken bribes that the vote of Nigerians will not work. We are not going back until the mandate is given to Atiku, we want them to re-run the election

“Mahmood god of heaven will curse you and your family, your generation is cursed, and your children-children and everything around you is cursed. Just as God cursed Phero he has cursed you today. We the people of Nigeria, have cursed you, we speak the mind of God. We curse you today under this sun,” as others continued to chant ‘Ole’ (thief).”

Protesters at INEC Headquarters Abuja

In attendance during the protest were the Presidential Candidates of the party, Atiku Abubakar, Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwa, National Party Chairman, Ayu lyorchia, Dino Melaye, and others who marched from Legacy House Maitama to the INEC office.

During the protest, our correspondent observed heavy security personnel including operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Men of the Nigeria Police, and Nigeria soldiers at Aguyi Ironsi street leading to the INEC office.