Revenue Boss Ahmad Gunna Appointed New Emir Of Kagara

Governor Abubakar Bello has announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmad Gunna, the Acting Chairman of the Niger State Revenue Board, as the new Emir of Kagara.

The appointment is announced in a statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, in Minna on Wednesday.

Bello congratulated Gunna, who is also the Dan Majen Kagara

The appointment of the new Emir followed the death of the former Emir, Alhaji Salihu Kagara, on March 1, after a protracted illness in Minna, the state capital after 39 years on the throne.

Bello described the appointment as well-deserved, adding that his nomination by the kingmakers stands him out as the one with the royal pedigree to stir the emirate to greatness.

He expressed the believe that, as a reputable professional and public servant, the new emir has the capacity to build on the legacies of his predecessors by upholding the sanctity of the traditional institution.

Bello told the new emir that he was ascending the throne at a critical period of insecurity in his domain and urged him to use his wealth of experience by collaborating with relevant stakeholders to bring enduring peace to the area.

He called on the people of Kagara emirate to support the new emir to bring harmony and peaceful coexistence towards the socioeconomic development of the area in particular and the state in general.

Gunna scored the highest number of votes in the recently concluded election by the electoral college of the Kagara emirate and subsequently declared winner.