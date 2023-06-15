RIVERS: 57 Illegal Refining Sites Destroyed, 16 Oil Thieves Arrested In Military Incursions

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have destroyed 57 illegal refining sites and apprehended 16 suspected oil thieves in the last two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said the troops had sustained the tempo in the war against oil theft, illegal refineries and other criminal activities through aggressive raid, patrol and clearance operations amongst others.

He said that 27 wooden boats, 158 storage tanks, 149 ovens and eight dugout pits were discovered and destroyed within the period.

He added that troops also recovered 122,600 litres of crude oil, 89,850 litrers of AGO, seven vehicles, 18 pumping machines, one outboard engine, one speedboat, six assorted ammunitions, one weapon and one tricycle.

According to him, all recovered items and arrested suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

“It is worthy to mention that a total of N82.4 million was denied the oil thieves during the period in focus,” he added.

Danmadami said the air component had on June 2 and June 3 conducted air reconnaissance and air interdiction operation at Okoro Nyong and Ndele which were observed to be rife with illegal refining activities.

He said the locations was bombarded and destroyed while the illegally refined products and equipment were engulfed in flames as a result of the air strike.

In the South East, Danmadami said the troops of Operation UDO KA continued to clampdown on the Indigenous People of Biafra, Eastern Security Network terrorist and other criminals in the zone.

He said the troops neutralised two terrorists and apprehended 25 suspects, as well as recovered several arms, ammunition and other items during the period.