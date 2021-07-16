Rivers LG Chairman, Group Spat Over Death Threat

The Asari-Toru Local Government Council has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Network for the Defence of Democracy and Good Governance( NDDGG) to retract an allegation of plot by the chairman of the council to assassinate its leader.

The group had claimed in a viral video that the Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area and his Akuku-Toru counterpart were nursing plans to assassinate its leader, Sobomabo Jackrich, popularly known as Egberipapa.

A statement by the Chairman of Asari-Toru, Onengiyeofori George, described the allegation as false and added that the group was only seeking public attention and sympathy after the council declared Zero tolerance for criminalities.

The statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, JohnPaul Braide, described Egberipapa and his group as a “passionate attention-seeking band, who are pained by the developmental strides of Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration.”

The statement said Egberipapa and his group would not have a conducive atmosphere for in the council for their “political misadventure and anti-government activities.”

Leader of the NDDGG, Sobomabo Jackrich, in a chat with THE WHISTLER, however denied issuing such allegation and said those who are propagating such videos with the name of the group are “enemies of freedom fighters.”

He said he was shocked at the council chairman’s attack on him and his group, saying they “are bent on ensuring Rivers people enjoy the dividends of good democracy.”

He advised the chairman to channel his efforts towards fighting criminality and run a “true and transparent system of governance and stop chasing shadows.”