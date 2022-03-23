Rivers Police Debunk Report That Woman Abducted Six Children In Port Harcourt

Nigeria
By Okoro Uchenna
The Rivers State Police Command has debunked a report on  social media about the rescue of six children who were allegedly kidnapped by an aged woman at Mango Estate in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday.

A man who claimed to be an eyewitness identified as Witty Smith, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday that the alleged kidnapper was apprehended when one of the kidnapped children escaped and alerted residents of the area.

The eyewitness had also told THE WHISTLER in a chat that “Residents had broken into the woman’s apartment and found the children tied with a rope with one of them reportedly dead.”

Reacting to the report on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko,  said the report was false, noting that the children were  the woman’s grandchildren.

“The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public about misleading rumours making rounds about an elderly age woman of 60 years old kidnapping three (3) children, those kids are the grandchildren under her care, disregard such information, please.”

