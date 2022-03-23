PDP Governors Rock Akwaete Local Fabrics As Ikpeazu Host Meeting In Abia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state in his usual way is using the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governors Forum meeting holding in Abia State to showcase the unique material of the Akwaete ndoki in Ukwa East local Government Area of Abia state.

The governor and his colleagues wore the Akwaete fabrics to the meeting.

Ikpeazu is hosting a meeting of the PDP governors at his country home in Umuobiakwa in Obingwa Local Government Area.

Akwete cloth comes in different colours and designs.

Some are in the patterns of red and black designs, interwoven in geometric patterns on a white background which is favoured by Igbo men.

It is mainly used as a towel for bathing.

The Akwete cloths, woven from sisal-hemp fibres, are of coarse type, used by masqueraders, and by warriors as headgears, while those made from raffia fibres are used on religious occasions like the Ozo titleship, and for mourning by women.

The Igbo also are known widely for Akwete-cloth weaving which is basically done by women.

Akwete cloth is a special woven fabric by Igbo women in Akwete area near Aba in Abia State.

It is originally referred to as “Akwa Miri” (Cloth of the water) meaning towel.

Akwete cloth weaving is said to be as old as the Igbo nation.

All the 13 PDP Governors are present for the meeting and Ikpeazu has chosen the occasion to market the traditional fabric.