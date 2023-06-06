‘Roll Your Sleeves For Serious Work’ — Cross River Gov Otu Tasks Newly Appointed Aides On Service Delivery

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, met with his recently appointed principal officers and emphasized the importance of delivering high-quality and selfless service to the people.

Advertisement

During an interactive session held in his office on Tuesday, the governor charged his newly appointed aides to maintain the highest standards of professionalism.

The appointments, announced on Monday, included Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh as the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar as the Chief of Staff, Mr. Sylvester Abang as the Acting State Chief of Protocol, and Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche as the Chief Press Secretary.

Governor Otu took the opportunity to inform the appointees that they were selected based on their track records and unparalleled credentials in their respective fields, urging them to view their appointments as a call to service.

“Whatever position you are assigned today, I urge you to work with utmost responsibility with the interest of our people at heart.

“This is a collective choice of well-meaning Cross Riverians and you must bring your expertise and wealth of experience to bear to better the lot of our people because there are great expectations from Cross Riverians to do things right.

Advertisement

“We must deliver on our mantra of the Peoples First Agenda. I am very happy to welcome you to join hands with me as I deliver what we have promised to do.

“While I charge you to immediately roll your sleeves for serious work, let me inform you that these appointments were made after due consultations with critical stakeholders and I believe you will not disappoint them and the people that have given us this mandate to serve them,” the governor said.

Responding on behalf of the newly appointed principal officers, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Owan-Enoh, thanked Governor Otu for the confidence reposed in them to serve and promised to work assiduously to deliver on their mandates.

“We are very excited by this opportunity you have given us to serve you and our dear state. Your Excellency, we know that the task is enormous, but we promise to work in line with your prescribed service delivery ethics of standard, hard work and perseverance,” the SSG said.

In attendance was the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon Peter Odey, Speaker of the State Assembly and Senator-elect for Cross River Central Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Eteng Williams, amongst others.