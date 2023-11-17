Ronaldo Scores 128th International Goal In Portugal’s Victory Over Liechtenstein

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal in the 2-0 win over minnows Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The 38-year-old scored his 128th international goal for Portugal, who have already booked a place in the competition.

The first half ended goalless before Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead just after the restart with a clinical finish from Diego Jota’s impressive pass.

Joao Cancelo increased Portugal’s lead with a curling effort just before the hour mark.

The Selecao failed to add to their tally as the game ended 2-0.

Roberto Martinez will be disappointed that his team struggled to break down Liechtenstein in the first half despite having 14 shots.

Ronaldo has now scored 46 goals and recorded 12 assists in 50 games in 2023, including 10 goals for Portugal.

This is the sixth time the former Manchester United has scored 10 goals or more for Portugal in a single calendar year.

He has also scored 77 goals for Portugal since his 30th birthday.

The 38-year-old is now the joint top-scorer in Euro 2024 qualifying, boasting of 10 goals alongside Romelu Lukaku.

In the other Group J encounter, Slovakia confirmed their place at Euro 2024 with a 4-2 win over Iceland.

In a rather shocking result in Group J, Luxembourg defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 to seal a playoff place next year.

Up next for Portugal in the Euro 2024 qualifying is a clash against Iceland at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium on Sunday.

Ronaldo will once again hope to find the rub of green in the encounter to further add to his impressive stats for Portugal.