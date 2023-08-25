Russia Replies Biden On Prigozhin’s ‘Death’, Faults Claim Putin Killed Wagner Boss

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, has categorised western media reports on the alleged death of the Wagner Group mercenary leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as not factual.

Advertisement

Lavrov stated this after the United States Pentagon issued a statement on Thursday that Prigozhin was “likely killed” aboard his aircraft, dismissing reports that the aircraft carrying him and others was shot down by a missile.

Recall that Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, had said Prigozhin was on the passenger list of the plane that reportedly crashed on Wednesday.

However, it did not make it clear what caused the crash.

Several Wagner-linked news sites accused the Russian government of shooting down the plane.

On Thursday, Putin broke his silence on the development, describing it as an aviation tragedy that requires further investigation.

Advertisement

“As for the aviation tragedy, first of all, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the families of all the victims. It is always a tragedy,” Putin said, maintaining that Wagner chief made serious mistakes against Russia by causing a revolt against the country’s government.

But speaking in a statement published on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs telegram channel on Friday, Lavrov accused western media of pushing false narratives on the incident.

He said investigations into the situation were ongoing but that the western media’s account of the development was not factual.

His words, “I did not keep track of what was written or said or broadcast on this topic. I am hard put to give any comment on this issue from where I stand. An investigation was launched without delay, the case was opened. Investigators are working.

“I suggest we base our judgment on facts rather than on what Western media reports,” he Lavrov said in response to journalists’ inquiries.

Advertisement

Recall that President Joe Biden had accused Russia president Vladimir Putin of having a handing in any unsavoury development in and around Russia.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened, but I’m not surprised.

“There is not much that happens in Russia that Putin is not behind, but I don’t know enough to know the answer,” Biden told newsmen, according to Reuters.