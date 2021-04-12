S/West PDP Congress: Makinde Says Outcome Will Determine PDP’s Chances In 2023

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the outcome of the Peoples Democratic Congress election to elect party leaders in the South-West will determine how the party will perform at the national level during 2023 elections.

Makinde said this on Monday at the venue of the South-West congress holding at WOCDIF Centre in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Accreditation of delegates started about two hours behind schedule. Apart from Makinde, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has also been accredited.

Makinde said although the accreditation started behind schedule, it was better to be thorough and late than to huriedly conduct an election that will be controversial.

He said, “I had to show them my driver’s licence before I was allowed in.

“Accreditation is starting almost two hours behind schedule but it’s better to be late and thorough, than for them to rush into and then they have challenges.

“This is a zonal congress and it has ratification for our party at the national level. If it goes well in South-West, rest assure, the future is bright for the PDP at the national level. This is only just the election of zonal officials, we will put our best and they will, in turn, assist us at the national level.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, who is representing his boss, Governor Samuel Orton, said 743 election materials were on ground.

He explained that the materials were according to the numbers of the accredited delegates.