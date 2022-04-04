Sacked Abuja Imam Who Criticized Buhari To Start Leading Prayers In Another Mosque

Sheikh Nuru Khalid has said that he will start operating from another mosque after he was disengaged by the Apo Legislative Quarters Central Mosque.

The Apo mosque committee had sack the Imam, saying he did not show remorse for the comments he made about the state of the nation’s security.

The cleric had in a Friday prayer, described President Muhammadu Buhari, himself, parents as failing to do the needful in stopping banditry.

But the committee had maintained that his comments were capable of inciting public outrage.

Speaking to Vanguard on Monday, the cleric said he was unperturbed about his sack but is now focused on carrying out his clerical activities in another mosque.

His words: “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as a cleric we need a platform to operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”