Saka Scores As Arsenal Defeat Wolves 2-1 To Maintain Top Position

Bukayo Saka was on target again for Arsenal in the 2-1 win over Wolves in a 2023-24 Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Saka, who was also on target in the 6-0 win over Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday, opened the scoring for the hosts in the sixth minute with a low effort into the bottom corner.

Odegaard completed a dream start for the Gunners in the 13th minute, finishing off a stunning team move involving Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to make it 2-0.

Martinelli struck the outside of the post, while Trossard and Jesus came close to adding the third goal in the first half.

Wolves could not find any response to Arsenal’s fast start as they struggled to create anything of note to end the first half with 2-0 deficit.

The visitors improved in the second half as Raya produced a stunning save to deny Matheus Cunha.

Cunha eventually reduced the deficit for Wolves with a top corner finish in the 86th minute, but it was too little too late as Arsenal held on to go four points clear on top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have now stretched their winning run to five games in all competitions.

Saka has now scored eight goals and recorded nine assists in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

He is also the second player to have scored or assisted in 10 Premier League games this season alongside Mohammed Salah.

Arsenal currently boast of 33 points to sit comfortably on the Premier League table, four points clear of Manchester City, who are in action against Tottenham on Sunday.