Anambra To Experience Power Outage For 5-Days

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has said that it’s customers in some parts of Anambra State will experience total power outage for five days.

Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh in statement on Saturday said the outage will start on the 2nd of December and end on the 6th of the same month.

He said the outage is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) engineers to carry out maintenance on their facility and as a result of this planned maintenance, the 60MVA power transformer at the GCM station will be shut down for the four days the maintenance will last.

Ezeh said that the areas that will be affected include Ogbaru district and some other Onitsha District and pleaded for patience, promising that power will be restored once the maintenance work is carried out.

He said: “This will mainly affect our customers under Ogbaru District and some under Onitsha District as the following feeders will be without supply: Harbour 33KV, Golden Oil 33KV, Dozzy 11KV, BridgeHead 11KV, E-Amobi 33KV, Atani Water Works 11KV, Premier 11KV, Housing EBH 11KV, Iyiowa 11KV, Wharf 11KV,Fegge 11KV, Uga 11KV, Market 11KV, Bida 11KV, Iweka 11KV, and Market 11KV feeders.

“Consequently, all customers fed by these feeders which include the whole of Atani, Bida, Main Market, Iweka, Fegge and its adjoining estates as well as all our heavy-industrial clusters within Ogbaru, will be out of supply for the period of the outage.

“We regret the inconveniences this development will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that we will be on standby for supply restoration once the maintenance is completed.”