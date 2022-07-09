Sallah: Downpour Forces Muslims In Lagos To Pray Inside Mosque Instead Of Prayer Ground

Muslims who had waited earnestly to celebrate the Sallah with the usual Eid–al-Adha prayers at the prayer ground were prevented from doing so on Saturday.

This was because of a heavy downpour on Saturday morning which made it impossible for prayers to be said at the open field.

A resident of Lagos, Mr Musa Ibrahim told this website that the rain affected most parts of Lagos.

He said the rain started at about 6am and did not stop until past noon.

He gave some of the parts affected by the rain to include Iyana Ipaja, Ikeja, Mushin, Jibowu, Marina, Egbeda, Bariga, Maryland among others.

He said, “Today was a wet day for those of us living in Lagos. In my area, the rain started in the early hours of Saturday and lasted till 12pm. This affected our Sallah prayers.

“We would ordinarily observe prayers at eid ground but we were forced to use the Mosque today.”