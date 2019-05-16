Sani, Sowore Trade Words Over Call For Marijuana Market

Advertisement

Shortly after the Senator Representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Shehu Sani criticized the call for a marijuana market in Nigeria, Omoyele Sowore has derided him over the comments

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu had called on the Federal Government to direct its focus into the medicinal cannabis industry as part of measures to diversify the country’s economy.

But Sani in a swift reaction to Akeredolu’s call took to Twitter to plead with the governor to channel the state’s resources in something more meaningful than the proposed Indian hemp farm.

Sowore who was the Presidential Candidate of the Action Alliance Congress, AAC in the February 23 general election hit back at the lawmaker.

He asked the senator whether he is not aware that he could benefit from hair products locally made from marijuana.

“I hate to stand between two Nigerian politicians engaging asinine argument but I am disappointed in you for this tweet.

“Have you ever thought of it that when this idea finally gains legal ground your Afro hair could benefit from a locally produced line of cannabis hair products?” Sowore tweeted.

Senator Sani also fired back at Sowore’s tweet when he posted thus on his verified account; “My Friend @YeleSowore, my Hair doesn’t need that marijuana to glow, I wish you, Governor Akeredolu and Majek all the best;if you succeed, then you are right. When we meet we shall debate it.”